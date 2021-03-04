PSL 2021, Match preview: Islamabad United to take on Lahore Qalandars today

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be hoping to win to propel to the top of the PSL table.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be aiming the top slot on the Pakistan Super League's points table when they face each other today in the 15th match of the sixth edition.



Both the sides will be aiming to edge past Karachi Kings (6 points from 5 games) and Peshawar Zalmi (6 points from 5 games). Side winning the game at the National Stadium tonight will get on top of the points table with 8 points.

While Lahore are looking in good form, Islamabad's team is also eager to continue the momentum as a fighting unit.

Islamabad defeated Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings to kick off their campaign in a successful manner before a six-wicket defeat against Peshawar Zalmi but made a comeback against Quetta Gladiators earlier this week.

Lahore also started the season strongly with successful chases against Peshawar and Quetta before but went down against Multan Sultans and failed to defend the total, like most teams did in first 13 games of the tournament.

The trend again supported Qalandars against Karachi Kings when they successfully chased down 186 to win by 6 wickets.

The history of encounters between the two sides — however – is in Islamabad United’s favour as they’ve won 8 out of 10 games against Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore, led by Sohail Akhtar, will be hoping for another big knock from Fakhar Zaman who starred with 83 against Karachi Kings. He also scored an unbeaten 82* against Gladiators.

The left-handed batsman is currently Lahore Qalandars’ leading run scorer of the season with 189 runs in 4 innings with an average of 63.00.

Along with Fakhar, the current form of Mohammad Hafeez and late fireworks ability of David Wiese will be a major boost for Lahore Qalandars.

In addition, the side is reinforced in spin department with arrival of Napal’s Sandeep Lamichhane who was signed in as replacement of Rashid Khan.

He has completed his mandatory quarantine since his arrival and available for the game against United.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, undoubtedly, will be a major force in Lahore’s bowling attack. He is also being supported by Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal and Samit Patel.

Patel can also be handy with the bat making Lahore a formidable side.

Islamabad, who is hit by two COVID-19 positive cases in the camp — both foreigners — will have its hopes pinned on Paul Stirling who scored 56 off 33 against Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday. Along with him, they will also be backing Alex Hales.

For Islamabad, young Wasim junior and Hassan Ali can be key players as far as bowling is concerned.

SQUADS:

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal, Sandeep Lamichhane

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed [unavailable], Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory [unavailable], Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer