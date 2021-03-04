PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The PSL has been postponed after seven coronavirus cases were reported.

Seven coronavirus cases have been reported in the PSL.

The decision to postpone the tournament was made after a meeting with franchise owners.

PCB CEO will give more updates in a media briefing at 3pm.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.



“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect, according to the statement.

It said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

Read more: 'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement

The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

Some of the players have reportedly started going back to their country, while arrangements have started to get officials vaccinated against coronavirus.



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates on the PSL postponement.

Franchises have no role to play in the occurrence of COVID-19 cases: Lahore Qalandars CEO



Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said they believed PSL should be postponed even before it had started given the ongoing pandemic situation.



Read more: Three more players test positive for coronavirus

"Unfortunately, PCB said we should continue with the plan and other franchises supported the idea," he said.

A bio-secure bubble should have been ensured inside the hotel room, he said.



The franchise owner said being on the ground is not the issue since there is already distance between the players then.

"Franchises have no role to play in the occurrence of these Covid-19 cases as we are only the ones investing and the entire management is in the hands of the cricket board which plans the execution of the event," he said.

