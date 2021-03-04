'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement

Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali is dejected over Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Nazar lag gi kisi ki humri PSL ko (PSL caught the evil eye)," said Hasan Ali on Twitter minutes after the postponement of the tournament was announced.



PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The sixth edition of PSL was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect, according to the statement.

It said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20.