Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 04, 2021

KARACHI: Former cricketer and commentator Shoaib Akhtar said Thursday he was "really, really angry" after the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) was postponed earlier in the day due to players testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Known for lashing out at almost everything, Akhtar — who was nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express for his sheer pace — lambasted the Pakistani cricket authorities in his latest rant for what he claimed was their lack of experience. "Disturbed & disheartened by PSL postponement," he wrote.

"These people couldn't maintain a bio-secure bubble for such a high profile tournament. Sad."

"Those who never organised tape-ball cricket are organising PSL! Those who don't even know how to write prescriptions — can you believe it? — this has happened with me, with the PCB doctors," he said.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar terms Groove Mera 'the worst PSL song ever', asks PCB if it has 'any shame'

Visibly annoyed, the veteran Pakistani cricketer commented on how the image of the sport was dented across the globe. "So again I'm really, really angry that the PSL brand came to a stop and was ruined and its reputation damaged.

"What message are we sending to the world?" he asked.

Probe at 'highest level of the govt'

Shoaib Akhtar went on to demand a probe into the matter, saying it needed "to be looked at at the highest level of the government".

"So I want a really, really highly qualified — with honourable people — on the investigation [and] not through the board," he said, referring to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Also read: Twitter schools former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar over crtitiscm on PSL 2021 anthem

The commentator has in the past too made video statements, expressing his indignation and displeasure over various issues related to Pakistani cricket.

He last made headlines when he had lashed out at the PCB for releasing what he termed was "the worst song" in "the history of the PSL".

"If the 10 worst songs of the PSL are compiled, this song will be number one," he said, referring to "Groove Mera," the 2021 anthem sung by veteran singer Naseebo Lal, 25-year-old Aima Baig, and rapper duo Young Stunners. "Do you have any shame?"

'What have you done?'

The former pacer had mocked the PSL 2021 anthem by saying his children stopped talking to him ever since he played it for them. "My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them," he said.

Akhtar went as far as to say even the singers who sang the anthem "did not know the meaning of the word groove".

Related: Firdous Awan joins critics of PSL 2021 anthem by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig

"Neither did I get the lyrics nor the song. What does groove mean? What is groove," he asked, before adding that he would "file a serious case against the PCB through his YouTube videos" for making such an awful song.

The buffed-up, right-arm fast bowler, who apparently dislikes and lashes out at multiple things from time to time, also attacked Young Stunners over their fashionable, vibrant suits in the PSL 2021 anthem's video.

"What have you done? You hid the clothes of our Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem and dressed the rappers in them," he said.

PCB's legal dept 'rotten to the core'

Prior to that, Shoaib Akhtar had slammed the PCB's legal department for being "rotten to the core" in an incredible tirade in the aftermath of the Umar Akmal ban.

"The board has given cover to, saved, and rehabilitated match-fixers, which has developed this mindset that 'okay I will serve my six-month or two years ban but will be back again like Sharjeel Khan'," Akhtar said.

The practice helped entrench the match-fixing menace into the system, he had stated, calling for the criminalisation of corrupt elements thorough the Parliament.

'Tafazzul Rizvi inept person of highest order'

Akhtar had also ripped apart PCB's legal adviser Tafazzul Rizvi, whom he described as an "inept person" for being hard on Akmal but not being able to "read a basic contract".

"Tafazzul Rizvi, in particular, is one such individual," he had said. "He has deep connections and has been with the board for 10-15 years.

"What angered me the most was when he dragged Shahid Afridi in courts. I believe that stars are born and must be respected, and these lawyers use our high-profile cases to earn fame.

"He is an idiot of the highest order and has lost cases against me, Afridi, doping case ... everything. What he does is that he pits PCB against its players and profits off of their legal wrangles.

Rs10-million defamation suit

In response, Rizvi, the adviser, had filed a Rs10-million defamation suit against Akhtar, saying fast bowler's remarks "affected my goodwill".

"He said false things about me on social media. His remarks were seen and heard abroad as well. Therefore, I decided to take legal action against him," the adviser vowed, warning of taking action against Akhtar outside of Pakistan too.

Later, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing also reportedly summoned the fast-bowling great but his team denied receiving any notice.

"My client has not received any notice from the FIA," his lawyer, Abuzar Salman Niazi, had told Geo News. "If a notice is received, we will respond with a reasonable answer."

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

