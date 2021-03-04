PSL 2021: PCB looking for a window to hold remaining 20 games

Photo: File

PCB is looking for a window to hold the remaining 20 games of PSL 6, most likely in May 2021.

Says the decision is challenging because matches may directly clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Another window that the PCB is trying to explore is September, before the arrival of the series against New Zealand.

KARACHI: Following the postponement of PSL6 matches after the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble of the league, the PCB has started looking for a window, with May 2021 emerging as the most likely time.

With international teams having a packed schedule this year, the PCB is already finding it challenging to arrange for a two-weeks window – even if all the remaining matches are to be held as doubleheaders.

Reliable sources say that it has been discussed to have remainders organised in May 2021 but it may be a direct clash with the Indian Premier League that ends in June.

Read more: PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus

“PCB may opt for a window in the second week of May after the series against Zimbabwe,” a source said, adding that two other windows option could be September before New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan or December.

If PCB opts for May as the window, which – according to sources – is highly likely, then teams may have to lose some players to IPL.

Chris Lynn, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting, David Miller, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Dan Christian are also drafted to play in IPL as well.

If such a scenario happens, the PCB would allow franchises to pick replacement players.

Another window that the PCB is trying to explore is September, before the arrival of the series against New Zealand.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan had earlier said that the board will work together with all stakeholders to find a suitable window to organise the remaining matches of PSL.

"If you want to find a window, you will but there is a lot of cricket happening. You'll have to think of players’ workload as well. There are options and we'll explore them with all the stakeholders before reaching a conclusion,” he had said.

Read more: PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19