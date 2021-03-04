Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Multan Sultans's Shahid Afridi celebrates at the Multan Cricket Stadium, February 26, 2020. — AFP/File

  • Shahid Afridi comments after Pakistan Super League's postponement
  • Says PSL could have been completed with local players
  • Tournament is all about nurturing new talent, says former skipper

Former skipper Shahid Afridi said Thursday he fully backs the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but believes that the tournament could have been completed despite a challenging situation.

His comments came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) indefinitely postponed the sixth-edition of the PSL due to a COVID-19 outbreak reported in the tournament’s 'bio-secure' bubble in Karachi.

"Despite a challenging situation, I feel the PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players involved," the former skipper, who is a part of Multan Sultans' squad, said.

Read more: PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The record-breaking batsman said that the tournament was all about nurturing new talent. "The tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world."

"I fully back the PSL and IA it will come back stronger than ever," he said.

Read more: How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions

He urged the people to meanwhile take care and follow the safety measures as the virus is still very much around.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

