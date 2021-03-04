Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges

Multan Sultans's Shahid Afridi celebrates at the Multan Cricket Stadium, February 26, 2020. — AFP/File

Shahid Afridi comments after Pakistan Super League's postponement

Says PSL could have been completed with local players

Tournament is all about nurturing new talent, says former skipper

Former skipper Shahid Afridi said Thursday he fully backs the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but believes that the tournament could have been completed despite a challenging situation.



His comments came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) indefinitely postponed the sixth-edition of the PSL due to a COVID-19 outbreak reported in the tournament’s 'bio-secure' bubble in Karachi.

"Despite a challenging situation, I feel the PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players involved," the former skipper, who is a part of Multan Sultans' squad, said.

The record-breaking batsman said that the tournament was all about nurturing new talent. "The tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world."



"I fully back the PSL and IA it will come back stronger than ever," he said.



He urged the people to meanwhile take care and follow the safety measures as the virus is still very much around.