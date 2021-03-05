Close to 190 PSL players, officials refuse to get coronavirus vaccine

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Friday Mar 05 2021
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Close to 190 PSL players, officials refuse to get coronavirus vaccine

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Time Friday Mar 05, 2021

A view of a PSL game. File photo

  • PCB says that 112 players have got themselves vaccinated against coronavirus. 
  • Players that have taken the vaccine jab include Muhammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Umer Gul, Umpire Ahsan Raza and others.
  • Report says some female family members of the PSL franchise owners were also among the people who got vaccinated against COVID-19.

KARACHI: Close to 190 players and officials have refused to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, a cricketer told The News.

The Pakistani cricketer told the publication that the players were not convinced about taking the vaccine which is why they refused.

He, however, added that 112 players did get themselves vaccinated. Some of the players that agreed to take the vaccine jab included Muhammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Umer Gul, Umpire Ahsan Raza and others.

The player, who spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity, claimed that at least four foreign players and officials, including Australian players Ben Cutting and Chirs Lynn and Jason Pilgrim, also got vaccinated.

Read more: PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The news of the 112 players getting vaccinated was also confirmed by the PCB and health officials.

“As many as 112 players, officials and organizers of different PSL franchises were vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre established at a private hotel in Karachi,” an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told The News.

As per the report some female family members of the PSL franchise owners were also among the people who got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sindh Health Department officials said they had set up a vaccination centre at a private hotel where most of the teams and officials were staying.

Read more: PCB bans franchise owners' dugout, say sources

PSL postponed

The PSL was suspended on Thursday after seven players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Twenty20 competition, which started on February 20, was put on hold "with immediate effect", a PCB statement said.

"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition," the PCB said.

The PCB "will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides", it added.

Read more: Three more players test positive for coronavirus

The seven players included Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed, England´s Tom Banton and Mohammad Faizan, who represents Lahore.

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian withdrew from the competition over fears of catching the virus and planned to fly out on Thursday.

"It's a tough day for Pakistan cricket," the PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan told a press conference.

"We will try to find a window to complete the remaining matches before the end of the year."

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

