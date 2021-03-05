Close to 190 PSL players, officials refuse to get coronavirus vaccine

A view of a PSL game. File photo

KARACHI: Close to 190 players and officials have refused to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, a cricketer told The News.



The Pakistani cricketer told the publication that the players were not convinced about taking the vaccine which is why they refused.

He, however, added that 112 players did get themselves vaccinated. Some of the players that agreed to take the vaccine jab included Muhammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Umer Gul, Umpire Ahsan Raza and others.

The player, who spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity, claimed that at least four foreign players and officials, including Australian players Ben Cutting and Chirs Lynn and Jason Pilgrim, also got vaccinated.

The news of the 112 players getting vaccinated was also confirmed by the PCB and health officials.

“As many as 112 players, officials and organizers of different PSL franchises were vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre established at a private hotel in Karachi,” an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told The News.

As per the report some female family members of the PSL franchise owners were also among the people who got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sindh Health Department officials said they had set up a vaccination centre at a private hotel where most of the teams and officials were staying.

PSL postponed



The PSL was suspended on Thursday after seven players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Twenty20 competition, which started on February 20, was put on hold "with immediate effect", a PCB statement said.

"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition," the PCB said.

The PCB "will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides", it added.

The seven players included Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed, England´s Tom Banton and Mohammad Faizan, who represents Lahore.

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian withdrew from the competition over fears of catching the virus and planned to fly out on Thursday.

"It's a tough day for Pakistan cricket," the PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan told a press conference.

"We will try to find a window to complete the remaining matches before the end of the year."