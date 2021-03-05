Geo.tv

Web Desk

Karachi police arrest PSL’s five ‘most wanted’ gamblers

Time Friday Mar 05, 2021

  • Five suspects arrested by the special investigation unit of the Karachi police for gambling during PSL.
  • Arrests made after raid on Karachi's Khalid Bin Waleed Road.
  • Police seizes laptops, cell phones, weapons, and drugs from their possession.

KARACHI: The Karachi police has arrested five most wanted gamblers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported on Friday.

The Special Investigation Unit raided Karachi’s Khalid Bin Waleed Road on a tip-off about the presence of three gangs involved in gambling and arrested five suspects.

According to the police, the arrested suspects include Waqas alias Vicky, Farhan, Nasir, Muhammad Ali alias Pando and Yasin. Police also seized laptops, cell phones, weapons, and drugs from the suspects' possession.

Waqas alias Vicky has been gambling through a software for the last 14 years, the police said.

He is the nephew of notorious gambler Abdul Qadir alias ‘Bhoot’. The Dubai police also raided Abdul Qadir's casino in Dubai during which other bookies were also apprehended.

Police said three others suspects Farhan, Nasir, and Mohammad have also been gambling through a software for the last nine years.

Yasin is reportedly a relative of notorious gamblers Aftab Mithani and Qadir Mithani.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

