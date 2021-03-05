PCB to outsource management of biosecure bubble for remaining PSL 6 games

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PCB to outsource management of biosecure bubble for remaining PSL 6 games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 05, 2021

Photo showing the logo of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
  • PCB to outsource the management of its biosecure bubble for the remaining 20 matches of PSL 6 whenever they are scheduled to be held.
  • Source says a high-level meeting of the PCB was held on Friday where it was decided to hold the remaining matches in one city only 
  • Three windows for the games are under consideration at the moment.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to outsource the management of its biosecure bubble for the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League — whenever they are scheduled to be held.

A top-level meeting of PCB was held in Karachi on Friday — a day after the sixth edition of PSL was suspended following seven COVID-19 cases among players and officials inside the bubble. The meeting discussed various possibilities of when and how to hold the remaining PSL games.

“It has been decided that only one city will host the games and there are three windows under consideration,” said a source privy to matter.

Related items

“Windows are May, June or September. We will discuss players' availabilities and international calendar with franchises before reaching a final conclusion on dates for the remaining matches,” the source said.

The PCB may face challenges regarding the availability of players and the international calendar. Having a tournament in May will pose a direct clash with the Indian Premier League, where some of the PSL players are also signed up.  

Meanwhile, if the PCB decides to hold the games in June, there might be weather-related challenges because Pakistan experiences the monsoon season and torrential rains in summer. In September, the window PCB is considering is just before the arrival of the New Zealand team.

The PCB source confirmed that all the remaining matches will be held in one city of Pakistan and biosecure management will be outsourced to the company that has experience of making such arrangements.

“Karachi, Lahore or Rawalpindi - there will be one city from these three,” the source said.

A UK based company Restrata was hired by England and Wales Cricket Board for arrangements during the Pakistan v England series. The same company oversaw arrangements in UAE for IPL.



PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

