Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed shares video of Multan Sultans’ pacer Shahnawaz Dahani garlanded with rose petals

Multan Sultans pacer Shahnawaz Dahani's rise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has caught many people's eyes.

Even former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has expressed his love for Dahani.

The wicketkeeper-batsman shared a video on his Twitter of the Multan Sultans player receiving a warm welcome in his home town Larkana, expressing his happiness over his meteoric rise.

The 22-year-old was also overwhelmed by the rousing welcome that he got.

Before the PSL got postponed Dahani was the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

He had taken nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 with an economy rate of 10.33.

The young man from Larkana has impressed everyone with his performance.

Dahani was picked by Multan Sultans as an emerging player in the PSL6 draft earlier this year and made his debut for Sultans during a game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Dahani is from a small village named Khuhawar Khan Dahani. He used to play tape-ball cricket, barefooted, on an open and uneven field in his village before making it big in the PSL.

After playing grade 2 cricket, he made his first-class debut last season and got 27 wickets in 8 games. His performance during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy impressed many and that’s why he got picked as an emerging player by Multan Sultans.