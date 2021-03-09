WATCH: Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Darren Sammy plays tape-ball cricket in Lahore

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Daren Sammy has always shown his love for Pakistan and its people ever since he started playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was even among the first foreign cricketers who agreed to visit Pakistan when the PSL final was played in the country for the first time in 2017.

After the abrupt end of the PSL 2021, Sammy has stayed back in Pakistan and is experiencing the local cricket scene in the country.

Recently, his franchise posted a video of the former West Indies player stopping on the streets of Lahore to play some tape-ball cricket.

"Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Daren Sammy stops on his way to play cricket with young cricketers in Lahore!" said the Peshawar Zalmi as it shared a video of the West Indian cricketer.

As soon as the former West Indies captain came out of his car, he was given a rousing welcome by the locals.



The Zalmi head coach could be seen enjoying the few balls he played and even called for a free hit when he got a ball above the waist.