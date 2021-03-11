PCB may call off Test series with Zimbabwe to hold remaining PSL matches

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

PCB may call off Test series with Zimbabwe to hold remaining PSL matches

  • Sources say PCB is negotiating with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to postpone the Test series.
  • Official says adjustment can be made “easily” as India and New Zealand have already made it to ICC World Test Championship final.
  • Official says remaining PSL matches can be held before IPL if Pakistan skips Test series with Zimbabwe.

ISLAMABAD: With hopes of completing the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may call off the Test series with the chevrons and only send a limited overs squad to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

PCB sources, told The News that the governing body for cricket in the country is making efforts to readjust the remaining 20 PSL matches.

The News has learnt that negotiations with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) are underway for this.

“Though it is always difficult to readjust international tours, still efforts are on to make some adjustments enabling the PCB to organise remaining matches of the PSL before start of the Indian Premier League,” said an official who spoke to The News on the condition of anonymity.

Read more: Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches before June

The official said that the adjustment could be made “easily” as India and New Zealand have already made it to the ICC World Test Championship final.

“The white-ball cricket tour to both countries is possible as the squad is to leave on the scheduled dates to play one-day and T20 games in South Africa and then limited-overs series in Zimbabwe. The Test series could also be readjusted for some later dates provided that both the boards agree to the proposal.

“To hold the PSL’s remaining matches, you need at least two-week time. Holding 20 matches is only possible before the IPL engagements if we skip the Test series in Zimbabwe.”

The official said that PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani is likely to take up the Test series postponement issue with Zimbabwe Cricket.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed

“It will be up to both the boards to agree or disagree to the proposal. Pakistan may assure the ZC that a full-fledged Test series will replace the one scheduled for next month.”

PCB may send limited overs squad to SA first

The official shared that the PCB has decided to send the limited-overs team to South Africa first and then to Zimbabwe.

However, he clarified that it was all dependent on how the PCB’s negotiations with Zimbabwe Cricket go.

The national team is scheduled to play limited-overs matches only in South Africa and the start of the Zimbabwe tour will also see the same contest.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

