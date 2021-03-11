PCB aims to hold remaining PSL 2021 matches in June

A file photo of Karachi Kings' Babar Azam hitting a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 against Lahore Qalandars. — File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Thursday it aimed at holding rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches in June.

Lahore, will however, not host any of the matches as the PCB officials and PSL franchise owners unanimously agreed the remaining fixtures would take place in Karachi.

The PSL's sixth-edition faced a setback after it was postponed on March 4 due to rising coronavirus cases among players and officials inside the bio-secure bubble, the PCB had said.

"June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s international commitments in [March, April, late August and September]," a statement from the PCB said.

The remaining 20 matches in June are now being planned following the men’s national cricket team’s return from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure for England on 26 June, it said.

Earlier, after the setback, PCB decided to outsource the management of its biosecure bubble for the remaining games of the PSL, sources privy to the matter said.



In June, there might be weather-related challenges because Pakistan experiences the monsoon season and torrential rains in summer.

Moreover, speaking to The News, a cricketer said close to 190 players and officials had refused to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Pakistani cricketer told the publication that the players were not convinced about taking the vaccine which is why they refused.

He, however, added that 112 players did get themselves vaccinated. Some of the players that agreed to take the vaccine jab included Muhammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Umer Gul, Umpire Ahsan Raza and others.

The player, who spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity, claimed that at least four foreign players and officials, including Australian players Ben Cutting and Chirs Lynn and Jason Pilgrim, also got vaccinated.