PSL 2021: PCB to announce schedule of remaining matches in next few days, say sources

Islamabad United players celebrate after dismissing a Multan Sultans player. Photo: File

Remaining matches of PSL expected to be held from May 23 till June 20.

Officials say PCB’s agreement for setting up a biosecure bubble via a UK-based company in final stages.

PSL 6 was postponed after at least seven coronavirus cases were reported among players and officials.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the final schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the next few days, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Officials, privy to the developments, said that the remaining matches of the PSL are expected to be held from May 23 till June 20. They said that the PCB has completed its consultation with the franchises.

The sources said that the days earmarked for the tournament will include the mandatory quarantine period for the players. They added that the PCB’s agreement for setting up a biosecure bubble via a UK-based company is also in the final stages.

Read more: Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches before June

Earlier this month, PSL 6 was postponed with 14 matches played after at least seven coronavirus cases were reported among players and the officials involved in the tournament.

20 matches are now remaining including the playoffs and the finals of the tournament.