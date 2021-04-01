PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB committee to submit report on coronavirus cases tomorrow

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB committee to submit report on coronavirus cases tomorrow

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Apr 01, 2021

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: File
  • An investigation report regarding coronavirus positivity cases during PSL 2021 will be submitted tomorrow, confirms PCB.
  • PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
  • Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled were played before the league had to be postponed.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the two-member fact-finding committee investigating the reasons behind coronavirus cases in the biosecure bubble created for Pakistan Super League (PSL) will submit its report on Friday (tomorrow).

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled were played before the league had to be postponed.

According to a news report published in The News, infectious disease experts Faisal Mehmood and Salma Mohammad Abbas were to submit the report by March 31.

However, the process has been delayed for two days and the report will now be submitted to the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani by the end of this week.

Karachi likely to host remainder matches

The board is now planning to resume the PSL 6 in May in Karachi. 

The PCB is expected to announce the final schedule of the remaining PSL matches in the next few days.

Officials noted that the remaining matches are expected to be held from May 23. 

They said that the cricket board has completed its consultation with the franchises.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

