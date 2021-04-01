PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB committee to submit report on coronavirus cases tomorrow

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: File

An investigation report regarding coronavirus positivity cases during PSL 2021 will be submitted tomorrow, confirms PCB.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled were played before the league had to be postponed.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the two-member fact-finding committee investigating the reasons behind coronavirus cases in the biosecure bubble created for Pakistan Super League (PSL) will submit its report on Friday (tomorrow).

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a news report published in The News, infectious disease experts Faisal Mehmood and Salma Mohammad Abbas were to submit the report by March 31.

However, the process has been delayed for two days and the report will now be submitted to the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani by the end of this week.

Karachi likely to host remainder matches

The board is now planning to resume the PSL 6 in May in Karachi.

The PCB is expected to announce the final schedule of the remaining PSL matches in the next few days.

Officials noted that the remaining matches are expected to be held from May 23.

They said that the cricket board has completed its consultation with the franchises.