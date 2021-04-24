PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to take place next week

Quetta Gladiators´ wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed (2nd L) successfully runs out Multan Sultans´ Imran Tahir (L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2021. — AFP/File

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, and New Zealand's Martin Guptill will be a part of the remaining matches, say sources.



130 foreign players included in the draft list, sources add.

PSL 6 was postponed on March 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials.

The draft for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 will be held next week, when the franchises will be provided with the list of players available for the rest of the fixtures, sources said Saturday.

The sixth edition of the tournament was postponed on March 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said at the time.

Sources said all of the top players were no longer available, while those who were willing to partake in the tournament can not commit to all the remaining matches.

England cricketers who played in the early matches of the PSL are no longer available to play, whereas players from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa that are available are not among the top-ranked lot. Cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the West Indies, meanwhile, are available for participation.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, and New Zealand's Martin Guptill will be a part of the remaining fixtures, among the 130 foreign players included in the draft list, sources said.

The unavailability of experienced foreign players in Platinum and Diamond has made it difficult for franchises to form strong combinations as some of the cricketers who played in the early PSL matches are now busy in the Indian Premier League.

The remaining matches of the tournament are scheduled to be played in Karachi from June 1 to 20, with players undergoing a week's quarantine starting May 22, sources added.

‏