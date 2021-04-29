WATCH: Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dhani shares journey to PSL

Shahnawaz Dhani, 22, says he was a cricket enthusiast since an early age, adding that he used to play the sport wholeheartedly.

"We would visit different villages and play with teams there," he said while recalling his childhood memories.



"Once, my father's friend visited our village and he asked me to bowl — and I bowled as fast as I could out of excitement. After that, he asked me whether I wanted to play hardball cricket."

The pacer said he was surprised to hear the term "hardball", so he asked his father's friend, who explained that it's a rock-like ball.

"I said yes, InshaAllah, I will play."

He was included in Larkana's U-19 District team after he impressed the selectors with a whopping 19 wickets.

The pacer said he made his entry in domestic cricket after some national players went for a tour abroad. "Saifi bhai (Sarfaraz Ahmed) had added me in the squad."

In his first match, he could only take a wicket of a South Punjab batsman. "I still remember my first wicket," he said.



Dhani added he was super excited when the Multan Sultans had picked him, saying that his seniors in the Sindh squad rushed to his house chanting his name.

"I cannot forget that moment," the young cricketer exclaimed.

The pacer said his development was going well as the coaching staff was constantly teaching him improvement techniques. He also praised his senior players, including Shahid Afridi and Imran Tahir, for teaching him.

Dhani lamented that his father had passed away; however, he said his mother and villagers have been very excited after he was picked for Multan Sultans.

He lauded the crowd for backing him and motivating him to give his best efforts during the Pakistan Super League.