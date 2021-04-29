WATCH: Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dhani shares journey to PSL

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 14 runs

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 4 wkts

Jun 21

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 31 runs

Jun 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 21

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wkts

Jun 22

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 22

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 8 wkts

Jun 24

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 47 runs

Shahnawaz Dhani, 22, says he was a cricket enthusiast since an early age, adding that he used to play the sport wholeheartedly. 

"We would visit different villages and play with teams there," he said while recalling his childhood memories. 

"Once, my father's friend visited our village and he asked me to bowl — and I bowled as fast as I could out of excitement. After that, he asked me whether I wanted to play hardball cricket."

The pacer said he was surprised to hear the term "hardball", so he asked his father's friend, who explained that it's a rock-like ball.

"I said yes, InshaAllah, I will play."

He was included in Larkana's U-19 District team after he impressed the selectors with a whopping 19 wickets.

The pacer said he made his entry in domestic cricket after some national players went for a tour abroad. "Saifi bhai (Sarfaraz Ahmed) had added me in the squad."

In his first match, he could only take a wicket of a South Punjab batsman. "I still remember my first wicket," he said.

Dhani added he was super excited when the Multan Sultans had picked him, saying that his seniors in the Sindh squad rushed to his house chanting his name.

 "I cannot forget that moment," the young cricketer exclaimed. 

The pacer said his development was going well as the coaching staff was constantly teaching him improvement techniques. He also praised his senior players, including Shahid Afridi and Imran Tahir, for teaching him.

Dhani lamented that his father had passed away; however, he said his mother and villagers have been very excited after he was picked for Multan Sultans.

He lauded the crowd for backing him and motivating him to give his best efforts during the Pakistan Super League.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 16
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 4

