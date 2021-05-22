PSL 6: Peshawar Zalmi take Inzamam-ul-Haq on board as batting consultant

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 6: Peshawar Zalmi take Inzamam-ul-Haq on board as batting consultant

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday May 22, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Photo: File

  • Former captain and legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq joins Peshawar Zalmi.
  • Inzamam has been appointed as Peshawar Zalmi's mentor/batting consultant for the remaining matches of PSL 6.
  • We welcome Inzamam-ul-Haq into Zalmi family, says team owner Javed Afridi.

One-time PSL winner Peshawar Zalmi announced on Saturday that former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq will be joining the franchise as a "mentor and batting consultant".

The Peshawar franchise said that they have appointed Inzamam for the remaining matches of the ongoing season of the PSL. 

"Inzamam-ul-Haq is welcome in Zalmi family," said Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi while announcing the news.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi's Director of Cricket Mohammad Akram hailed Inzamam as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of Pakistan. 

Read more: Inzamam-ul-Haq says Test team selection carried out with 'no vision at all'

"Inzamam-ul-Haq's extensive experience will help Zalmi's batsmen, especially the youngsters who will get a chance to learn a lot from the legend," said Akram. 

The former captain was involved in Pakistan's only World Cup triumph in 1992 and in his career scored 11,739 runs in ODI cricket and 8,830 runs in Test matches.

Players to brave Abu Dhabi's harsh heat

The remaining matches of the PSL will be held in Abu Dhabi's harsh weather, where the mercury is expected to exceed 40 degrees during June.

The PCB is already taking steps to ensure the players are protected from dehydration and other effects of the heat. The Pakistan team's physio has advised the players to remain hydrated throughout the tournament.

Players can encounter fitness problems right before the England tour, says sources, adding that the PCB has decided to provide ice jackets and ice coolers to players of the six franchises.

The cricketers will also be given energy drinks to ward off the heat and the board has decided to provide extended water breaks in between matches.

Read more: Skippers all geared up for the remaining PSL 6 matches

The PCB spokesperson said that in case a match was affected due to the coronavirus, there were no plans in place to cover insurance for it.

"Losses that arise from natural causes are not insured," said the PCB's spokesperson, adding that in case the match was affected by any other reason, there was insurance cover for it. 

UAE grants approval for remaining matches

After what was a very tense wait, the PCB finally got the approval from the UAE authorities, to host the remaining matches of the PSL in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

“We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had said.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world," he had said. 

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20