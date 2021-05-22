PSL 6: Rashid Khan to play for Lahore Qalandars once again, franchise confirms

Lahore Qalandars and Afghan bowler Rashid Khan. Photo: File

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have confirmed that ICC's T20I player of the decade Rashid Khan will be available for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches that will be played in Abu Dhabi.

Rashid earlier represented Qalandars in a couple of matches of the sixth edition in Karachi but then he had to leave for his national duty.

Lahore Qalandars is hopeful that the Afghan leg spinner's availability will help them fill the void after unavailability of Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. The Bangladeshi allrounder had decided to opt out of the league after being picked in last month’s replacement draft.

Qalandars COO Sameen Rana expressed his delight over Rashid's return to the squad.

“This is a great news for not only the fans of Lahore Qalandars but also for the fans of PSL. Rashid is one of the best T20 cricketers in the world and his presence will strengthen the Qalandars’ side,” said Rana.

“We are also thankful to the management of PSL who worked hard with us to ensure Rashid’s availability for PSL and Lahore Qalandars,” he said.

Rashid Khan, in a statement shared by Lahore Qalandars, said that he was looking forward to entertain the crowd in PSL and help Lahore Qalandars lift their maiden trophy.

“I am excited to be back with PSL and Lahore Qalandars. I had couple of good games with them earlier and the team went off to a good start. I am hopeful to help them continue with the momentum,” said Rashid.

The remainders of PSL 6 are tentatively scheduled to begin on June in Abu Dhabi. The PCB has already got the permission to host these games in UAE but a final schedule is yet to be announced.