PCB strengthens coronavirus protocols ahead of remaining PSL 6 matches

PCB tightens COVID-19 protocols for PSL.

Players will enter the bio-secure bubble today (Monday) and then get tested for coronavirus for the second time.

The PSL franchise teams leave for Abu Dhabi via a chartered plane on May 26.

LAHORE: Strict coronavirus protocols are in place by the Pakistan Cricket Board for players and officials for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Squad members from cities other than Karachi and Lahore have been told not to use public transport. Players will be brought to hotels in PCB vehicles from all cities. Drivers have been tested for coronavirus.

Vehicles carrying players, coaches and support staff will not be allowed to stop anywhere along the way.

Squad members have started to, meanwhile, send the results of their first coronavirus test to the PSL franchises and have been given instructions over the new COVID-19 protocols.

If anyone violates the coronavirus protocols, they will immediately be separated from the teams.





