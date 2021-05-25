Naseem Shah grieves after being ruled out of PSL 2021 matches in UAE

Quetta Gladiators' player Naseem Shah has been ruled out of Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021 after breaching COVID-19 protocols.

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators' pacer Naseem Shah cut a sorry figure as the violation of COVID-19 guidelines cost him a place from the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

"I cannot express in words how I feel right now," Naseem Shah said in a tweet on Monday, voicing his sorrow after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to drop him from the remaining PSL matches being played in Abu Dhabi from June 5.

"I want to play cricket as it [playing cricket] is my life."

In his heartfelt note on social media, Naseem Shah said he has worked very hard as he was excited about the PSL matches.

"I abide by all the instructions conveyed to us through the group," he said. "I do not know how I missed that particular message."



Naseem Shah also remembered his mother who passed away in 2019 when the pacer was on a tour in Australia.

He concluded the message with a prayer: "Allah will make me strong. I will make a comeback," he added.

Naseem Shah, along with all those travelling onboard the chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore to the UAE, was directed to submit the negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel on May 24.

However, the report Naseem Shah presented was of the test that was conducted on May 18. On the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL, the pacer was dropped out from the lineup flying to Abu Dhabi.

Babar Hamid, Director Commercial and head of HBL PSL 6 said: “The PCB doesn’t take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event."

We appreciate the Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols."

He said the board would not compromise on the COVID-19 SOPs as it was about the health of all the team members.

“This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations," Babar Hamid noted.

“All participating in the tournament must understand that these protocols have been put in place for the health and safety of all involved as well for the integrity and credibility of the event and the PCB."

"As such, the onus is on them to ensure these are followed in its true letter and spirit and without exception," he added.