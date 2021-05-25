PSL 2021: Players, broadcasters begin quarantine in Karachi, Lahore hotels

A Lahore Qalandars batsman walks off the pitch after being dismissed by Peshawar Zalmi. Photo: File

Players, franchise management, as well as broadcast crew, have begun two-day quarantine.



Local team players, coaches, officials, support staff continue to check-in hotels in Lahore and Karachi.



The board officials are expected to get visa clearance by Tuesday (today).



LAHORE: Ahead of their departure for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi, players, franchise management, as well as broadcast crew, have begun two-day quarantine, The News reported on Tuesday.

As per sources, players, staff members, as well as broadcasting crew, have begun their quarantine in five-star hotels in Karachi and Lahore where they will also undergo COVID-19 testing.



Read more: PSL 2021: Naseem Shah dropped for breaching COVID-19 protocols

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to get visa clearance by Tuesday (today), after which the schedule of PSL matches will be officially announced.

As per the PCB’s protocols, all the individuals will also have to go through a seven-day quarantine period after landing in Abu Dhabi where they will be tested three more times for COVID-19 before the start of the competition.

A group of 10 Sri Lankan players has got special permission to come to Pakistan to participate in the PSL 6.



Read more: PCB strengthens coronavirus protocols ahead of remaining PSL 6 matches

According to an official, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed 10 Sri Lankan players to come to Pakistan to participate in the PSL.

The PCB had applied to the CAA to allow Sri Lankan players. The Sri Lankan players will leave for the UAE after completing vaccination and quarantine in Pakistan.

Strict coronavirus protocols are in place by the PCB for players and officials for the remaining matches and this time no relaxation is being given to anyone.

Naseem Shah was ruled out after he breached the protocol on Monday.

Squad members from cities other than Karachi and Lahore have been told not to use public transport. Players will be brought to hotels in PCB vehicles from all cities and divers have been tested for coronavirus.

Vehicles carrying players, coaches, and support staff will not be allowed to stop anywhere along the way.