PSL 2021: Players, broadcasters begin quarantine in Karachi, Lahore hotels

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Tuesday May 25 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

PSL 2021: Players, broadcasters begin quarantine in Karachi, Lahore hotels

By
OCOur Correspondent

Time Tuesday May 25, 2021

A Lahore Qalandars batsman walks off the pitch after being dismissed by Peshawar Zalmi. Photo: File
  • Players, franchise management, as well as broadcast crew, have begun two-day quarantine.
  • Local team players, coaches, officials, support staff continue to check-in hotels in Lahore and Karachi.
  • The board officials are expected to get visa clearance by Tuesday (today).

LAHORE: Ahead of their departure for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi, players, franchise management, as well as broadcast crew, have begun two-day quarantine, The News reported on Tuesday.

As per sources, players, staff members, as well as broadcasting crew, have begun their quarantine in five-star hotels in Karachi and Lahore where they will also undergo COVID-19 testing.

Read more: PSL 2021: Naseem Shah dropped for breaching COVID-19 protocols

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to get visa clearance by Tuesday (today), after which the schedule of PSL matches will be officially announced.

As per the PCB’s protocols, all the individuals will also have to go through a seven-day quarantine period after landing in Abu Dhabi where they will be tested three more times for COVID-19 before the start of the competition.

A group of 10 Sri Lankan players has got special permission to come to Pakistan to participate in the PSL 6. 

Read more: PCB strengthens coronavirus protocols ahead of remaining PSL 6 matches

According to an official, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed 10 Sri Lankan players to come to Pakistan to participate in the PSL.

The PCB had applied to the CAA to allow Sri Lankan players. The Sri Lankan players will leave for the UAE after completing vaccination and quarantine in Pakistan.

Strict coronavirus protocols are in place by the PCB for players and officials for the remaining matches and this time no relaxation is being given to anyone.

Naseem Shah was ruled out after he breached the protocol on Monday.

Squad members from cities other than Karachi and Lahore have been told not to use public transport. Players will be brought to hotels in PCB vehicles from all cities and divers have been tested for coronavirus.

Vehicles carrying players, coaches, and support staff will not be allowed to stop anywhere along the way.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20