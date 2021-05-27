To be, or not to be: Fate of PSL 2021 matches uncertain again

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is in the doldrums due to operational constraints.

Cricket authorities discuss latest situation in an emergency meeting.

Sources say next few hours are important for a decision on the staging of PSL.

KARACHI: Facing operational and logistical issues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held an emergency meeting of franchise owners to review the situation in the staging of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, sources told Geo News Thursday.

According to details, the problems emerged in obtaining landing permission for chartered flights coming from South Africa and India.

During the meeting, the PCB officials sought two more hours to decide about an alternative venue while the franchise owners suggested postponing the tournament.

Sources shared that holding the remaining 20 PSL matches was proving difficult under the current circumstances and the tournament may not be held in Abu Dhabi.

They said the PCB had got all the required approvals from the UAE authorities including that of chartered flights.



"Sharjah can be an option and will come under discussion during the meeting," they said.

PCB says exploring all possible solutions

The PCB is exploring all possible solutions to overcome these hurdles, the PCB said in a statement issued after its emergency meeting.

Flights from Karachi and Lahore will depart today as per schedule, the board said, adding that the franchises were updated on the unanticipated delays in the grant of landing permissions for chartered flights from India and South Africa.

"The visas of at least four individuals are still awaited and they will depart for Abu Dhabi later."



The statement added that holding the remaining 20 PSL matches was proving difficult under the current circumstances.

According to sources, another meeting of the PCB and franchise owners will be held in the evening.

Departure delayed again

The departure of chartered flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remaining matches of the PSL has been delayed due to some technical reasons.

This is the third time the players and officials' departure for the UAE has been postponed.

The flight was previously scheduled to leave for the UAE at 8:00 am on Wednesday, which was later rescheduled to Thursday, 3 pm.

And now the players and officials present at the hotels have been told to wait further till the authorities get the green signal for flights landing rights.

Two chartered flights carrying over 230 passengers — including cricketers, support staff, PCB officials and the production crew — will depart from Karachi and Lahore for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The board is planning to start the PSL remainders from 5th June but a final schedule is expected to be announced today.