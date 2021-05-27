PSL 2021 back on track after UAE greenlights flights from South Africa, India

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

PSL 2021 back on track after UAE greenlights flights from South Africa, India

— PCB/File

  • The tournament seemed almost uncertain when two chartered flights from South Africa and India were not allowed to land in UAE.
  • The uncertainty had forced PCB to change the schedule of chartered flights from Lahore and Karachi.
  • Two flights, nevertheless, took off at 5pm, simultaneously from Lahore and Karachi, carrying 202 passengers.

KARACHI: After a series of hiccups and several obstacles, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it seems, is back on track to hold the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

These games were looking almost uncertain till Thursday afternoon when it came to light that the two chartered flights from South Africa and India — carrying cricketers and production team members — were not allowed to land in UAE.

The uncertainty had forced PCB to change the schedule of chartered flights from Lahore and Karachi.

Two flights, nevertheless, took off at 5pm, simultaneously from Lahore and Karachi, carrying 202 passengers, including players, officials, support staff, and other participants of the league.

However, 25 passengers — including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed — had to stay back in hotels as they couldn’t get their visas on time.

Other cricketers who are yet to receive their visas include Mohammad Musa, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Afridi, Zaid Alam, Zeehsan Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Imran Randhawa, Aamir Khan and Mohammad Haris.

The PCB is confident of receiving visas for the remaining passengers soon and it has announced it will arrange another chartered flight to transport the remaining players and officials to the UAE.

The cricket board took a breath of relief on Thursday evening when UAE authorities granted permission to chartered flights from South Africa and India to land in Abu Dhabi.

These flights will be carrying South African cricketers and members of production team.

The PCB is now in the process of finalising the quarantine protocols for all the participants, with a source saying that after two additional days of room isolation in Pakistan, the quarantine in UAE may be reduced to five days with the PCB expected to consult it’s medical panel.

“UAE regulation for quarantine is five days. PCB medical board’s recommendation/PSL COVID protocol was seven days,” the source said.

If the production crew and South African cricketers manage to land in UAE by Friday afternoon, they will have Friday counted as the first day of their 10-day mandatory quarantine period.

The PCB is holding discussions to allow the production crew a bubble-to-bubble arrangement to make pre-production preparations.

A final schedule for the remaining matches will be announced only after everything is streamlined and, according to PCB, it may take another day or two.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

