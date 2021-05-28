PSL 6: What's the weather going to be like during matches in Abu Dhabi?

ABU DHABI: The UAE is all set to host the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, but the players will have to face tough weather conditions.



Temperatures at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium are likely to be 33 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next 15 days, the UAE Meteorological Department forecast Friday.

The hottest weather in the UAE lasts from the end of July to the end of September. The PSL is set to resume on June 5, with the final planned for June 20.

UAE has never hosted elite cricket at this time of year due to the summer heat, with nearly all high-level competitions played during the winter and spring months.



The average temperature in the afternoon hours of June will be 45 degrees Celsius

On Thursday night, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and its surroundings recorded a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.