PSL 6: Pakistani players in UAE undergo two coronavirus tests

Representational photo of COVID-19 test.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that two Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far on the cricketers and officials who have already reached Abu Dhabi for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), The News reported on Saturday.

A PCB official told the publication that the first test was conducted after the team's landing at the Abu Dhabi Airport Thursday while the second test was conducted on Friday morning.

“We have been told that only the players and officials turning positive will be intimated about test report. Till that time, all tests stand negative as there was no intimation,” the official said.

All the members who boarded the PIA flight on Thursday were going through quarantine at their respective rooms at two different locations.

“We are being looked after well and were given a resounding welcome upon arrival here,” he added.

Meanwhile, the official was also awaiting the arrival of all other players from Lahore, Karachi, South Africa, and India.

“After the arrival of remaining players, we would be in a position to know as to when the PSL matches will be given thumbs up. Till the time all the players reach here, the PCB will not release the much-awaited schedule,” he said.

The sixth edition of the PSL is all set to resume at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June.

The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached as the series was being held in Pakistan, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.