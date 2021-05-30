PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed unable to leave for UAE over clearance issues

Quetta Gladiator's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: File

Quetta Gladiator's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was unable to leave for the UAE on Sunday after he was denied clearance to travel to the country.

The former Pakistan skipper was scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi via a commercial flight this morning at 4:00 am.



Five people, including fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, left Karachi for Abu Dhabi. However, Sarfaraz and 10 other persons from Lahore could did not get clearance for the trip to Abu Dhabi.



The Gladiators skipper has reached the hotel again from the airport and will remain in quarantine till his departure for Abu Dhabi.



The former captain has been in quarantine at the hotel for the past seven days and has also expressed displeasure with the PCB management over issues relating to his departure, said sources.



The Abu Dhabi Sports Council had given special permission to the PCB for the departure of 16 persons from Pakistan to the UAE.

The PCB has approached the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for clearance of all players and match officials.

According to PCB sources, Sarfraz is likely to leave for Abu Dhabi tonight.



