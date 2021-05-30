PSL 2021: PCB allows 13 people quarantining in Karachi, Lahore hotels to return home

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday allowed 13 players who were quarantining in Karachi and Lahore hotels to return home.

According to a statement by the PCB, the players, as well as some officials, were allowed to go home after approval by the medical advisory panel.

The 13 people under hotel quarantine also included Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has been anxiously awaiting his departure for UAE, where the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League are due to take place.

The cricket board said that owing to the possibility there will be a further delay in the issuance of visas for the players and staff who were unable to leave, it was decided that they be allowed to spend time with their families.

As soon as the visas are issued, they will be administered a PCR test and upon a negative result, will be immediately sent to UAE via the first available flight, PCB said.

Ahmed was turned away by immigration officials at Karachi airport and 10 others by officials at the Lahore airport over unconfirmed tickets.





