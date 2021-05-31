PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed expected to leave for Abu Dhabi tonight

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's file photo.

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is expected to fly to Abu Dhabi on Monday (tonight) after the former national team captain was turned away by immigration officials over clearance issues a day earlier.



According to sources, the former national team skipper was previously travelling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore. However, he will now be travelling to Abu Dhabi on his visit visa.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initiated proceedings for Sarfaraz's visit visa. The former captain has now been issued a visit visa for travelling to Abu Dhabi, sources informed Geo News.

The former Pakistan skipper was scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi via a commercial flight at 4:00am on Sunday.

Five people, including fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, left Karachi for Abu Dhabi on Sunday. However, Sarfaraz and 10 other persons from Lahore could not get clearance for the trip to Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators skipper had returned to the hotel from the airport. He is currently in quarantine and till he departs for Abu Dhabi today.