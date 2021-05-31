PSL 2021: Babar Azam shares workout video with fans

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam during his training. SCREENSHOT/Twitter/Babar Azam

ABU DHABI: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam recently shared his new video from his quarantine days, conveying a message out loud: "training must continue no matter what happens".

The star batsman shared his one-minute and eight-second video while training at a Abu Dhabi hotel for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League.

The captain in the video can be seen doing dips, running, and other fitness-related exercises.

Looking at the captain's workout regime, it can be said that he is paying full attention to his fitness even in his spare time during quarantine.

The video of the national cricket team captain has been viewed and liked by thousands of people where Twittteratis have also praised him for his dedication.