PSL 2021: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources

By
Web Desk

Time Monday May 31, 2021

The start of the Pakistan Super League might be delayed due to visa issues, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The officials, privy to the development, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board will announce the dates of the tournament tomorrow (Tuesday).

The report regarding the delay in the start of the tournament came hours after it was confirmed that Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, and Zaid Alam were finally given a visa for the United Arab Emirates and could now participate in the PSL 6 matches.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), out of 13 people whose visas had been delayed, six have been issued visas for the UAE.

Read more: To be, or not to be, Fate of PSL 2021 matches uncertain again

Out of the six people, two belong to Karachi, while the remaining three are from Lahore, the PCB said, adding the visas of the remaining seven people, including cricketers Umer Amin, Asif Afridi, and Muhammad Imran, are still to be issued.

The PCB further added that the six players will fly to the UAE on the morning of June 1.

The flight will reach Abu Dhabi via Bahrain, the PCB said, adding that Sarfraz Ahmed will reach the country at about 7:30 pm via a private airline.

Ahmed’s departure to Abu Dhabi had been delayed twice due to the unavailability of flights, Geo News had earlier reported.

Read more: PCB strengthens coronavirus protocols ahead of remaining PSL 6 matches

The skipper was earlier scheduled to fly to the Gulf nation latest by tonight after the former national team captain was turned away by the immigration officials at Karachi airport over clearance issues a day earlier.

According to sources, the former national team skipper was previously travelling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore. However, he will now be travelling to Abu Dhabi on his visit visa which has been duly issued by the UAE authorities.

The former Pakistan skipper was scheduled to leave via a commercial flight at 4:00am on Sunday but was denied permission to take the flight.

Five people, including fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, left Karachi for Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Gladiators skipper had returned to the hotel from the airport and is currently in quarantine.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

