PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed finally leaves for Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: File

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has finally left for Abu Dhabi after his departure was delayed a couple of times over the past few days, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The former skipper was scheduled to fly to the Gulf nation latest by yesterday night after he was turned away by immigration officials at Karachi airport over clearance issues, two days earlier.

However, due to unavailability of flights, Sarfaraz could not leave for the UAE even yesterday.

According to sources, the former national team skipper was previously travelling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore.

According to details, six people including Sarfraz have left for Abu Dhabi via Bahrain.

Among them, four players who are leaving for Abu Dhabi are from Lahore, whereas, two are from Karachi.

The four players from Lahore, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zaid Alam, arrived in Karachi from Lahore where they left for Abu Dhabi together.

