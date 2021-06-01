PSL 2021: PCB to impose heavy penalties on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2021: PCB to impose heavy penalties on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

By
Sports Desk

Time Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Babar Azam and Imad Wasim walk back to the pavilion after Karachi Kings win a PSL match. Photo:File

  • No one, apart from the maintenance staff, will be allowed inside players' hotel rooms. 
  • Not wearing masks will be considered severe violation of COVID-19 SOPs. 
  • Breach of SOPs can result in warnings, punishments or suspension of match fees. 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kept in place strict protocols and will impose heavy penalties in case they are violated, as per documents seen by Geo News

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will be played from June 7 in Abu Dhabi. Players and match officials who have already arrived in the UAE, are isolating inside their hotel rooms. 

To ensure the tournament does not get delayed or postponed further, the management has imposed strict protocols for players. Not wearing masks, as per the rules, will be taken as a serious violation. 

No one, sans the maintenance staff of the hotel, will be allowed inside players' hotel rooms, stated the documents. 

Meeting any person who shows symptoms of the coronavirus or has tested positive for the infection will be considered a serious violation as well. 

If players are found guilty of violating the coronavirus safety protocols, the penalties can range from warnings, punishments and suspension of match fees. 

If found breaching any SOPs, a player's suspension can range from one to five matches, depending upon the disciplinary committee's discretion. 

PSL to resume from 1st week of June

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June.

The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members. 

However, the PCB has recently confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to put up the remainder of PSL 6 in UAE under strict precautionary measures.

While most of the players have already entered the bio-secure bubble, the others have shared their expected arrival dates.

Here's all you need to know about the updated squads of the six teams:


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

