PSL 2021: PCB to impose heavy penalties on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kept in place strict protocols and will impose heavy penalties in case they are violated, as per documents seen by Geo News.

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will be played from June 7 in Abu Dhabi. Players and match officials who have already arrived in the UAE, are isolating inside their hotel rooms.

To ensure the tournament does not get delayed or postponed further, the management has imposed strict protocols for players. Not wearing masks, as per the rules, will be taken as a serious violation.



Meeting any person who shows symptoms of the coronavirus or has tested positive for the infection will be considered a serious violation as well.

If players are found guilty of violating the coronavirus safety protocols, the penalties can range from warnings, punishments and suspension of match fees.

If found breaching any SOPs, a player's suspension can range from one to five matches, depending upon the disciplinary committee's discretion.

PSL to resume from 1st week of June

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June.

The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.

However, the PCB has recently confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to put up the remainder of PSL 6 in UAE under strict precautionary measures.

While most of the players have already entered the bio-secure bubble, the others have shared their expected arrival dates.

