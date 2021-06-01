Watch: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan croons 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' song

Rashid Khan croons the "Mere Paas Tum Ho" soundtrack. Photo: Screengrab

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is a fan of the Pakistani drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho or from what is obvious, the serial's original soundtrack.

In a video he uploaded on social media, Khan can be seen crooning the song.



The video is from last year but has gone viral on social media in the past couple of days.

Ahmer Najeeb Satti shared the video on Twitter, tagging actor Humayun Saeed, who played the protagonist on the show.

Hania Batool, obviously won over by the cricketer's vocal chords, wondered why he wasn't approached to sing the song.

Ibad was so mesmerised by the spinner's vocal talent that he thought that Khan was lip syncing to the original track.

Free Palestine commented that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the original singer of the drama, had some competition.

"Wow, he is pretty damn good," said another user.

Last month, Lahore Qalandars confirmed Khan, who was recognised as ICC's T20I player of the decade, will be available for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches that will be played in Abu Dhabi.

Rashid earlier represented Qalandars in a couple of matches of the sixth edition in Karachi but then he had to leave for his national duty.

Lahore Qalandars are hopeful the Afghan leg spinner's availability will help them fill the void after unavailability of Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. The Bangladeshi allrounder had decided to opt out of the league after being picked in Aprils replacement draft.

Qalandars COO Sameen Rana had expressed his delight over Rashid's return to the squad.