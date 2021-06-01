PSL 2021 in doldrums after Abu Dhabi revokes clearance of Indian broadcasters

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

PSL 2021 in doldrums after Abu Dhabi revokes clearance of Indian broadcasters

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Time Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

  • Sources say problem being faced by Indian broadcasters has caused a delay in the announcement of the PSL schedule.
  • Last night Indian broadcasters were asked by Abu Dhabi health authorities to leave the hotel where they were isolating since two days.
  • The broadcasters had reached Abu Dhabi via Ras al Khaimah and have now been sent to Dubai. 

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) faced another setback on Tuesday after the clearance previously granted to Indian broadcasters was revoked by Abu Dhabi health authorities and they were directed to leave the city.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the broadcasters were in isolation for two days when the health authorities suddenly objected to their clearance.

They said that the problem has caused a delay in the announcement of the PSL schedule. They added that till the issue is resolved, the PSL schedule cannot be released.

The officials, who spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity, said that "high-level efforts" are being made to resolve the issue.

Read more: PCB to impose heavy penalties on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

The sources said that last night, the Indian broadcasters were asked by the Abu Dhabi health authorities to leave the hotel where they were isolating. They added that the broadcasters had reached Abu Dhabi via Ras al Khaimah and have now been sent to Dubai.

The sources said that, so far, efforts to resolve the dispute have gone in vain. They said that broadcasters are an important part of PSL and the tournament is in jeopardy if the issue is not resolved.

The sixth edition of the PSL was scheduled to take place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the first week of June.

Read more: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources

The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached in Karachi, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.

However, the PCB has recently confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to put up the remainder of PSL 6 in UAE under strict precautionary measures.

While most of the players have already entered the bio-secure bubble, the others have shared their expected arrival dates.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20