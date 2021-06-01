PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, five others finally join teammates in Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League match. Photo: File

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and five others players landed in Abu Dhabi after leaving for the UAE earlier today, a statement issued by the Pakistan Super League said on Tuesday.

The Quetta Gladiators captain had finally left for Abu Dhabi after his departure was delayed a couple of times over the past few days.

The former skipper was scheduled to fly to the Gulf nation latest by yesterday night after he was turned away by immigration officials at Karachi airport over clearance issues, two days earlier.

Read more: UAE visas of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 others delayed

However, due to the unavailability of flights, Sarfaraz could not leave for the UAE even yesterday.

According to sources, the former national team skipper was previously travelling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore. Six people, including Sarfraz, have left for Abu Dhabi via Bahrain.

Among them, four players who are leaving for Abu Dhabi are from Lahore, whereas, two are from Karachi.

Read more: Skippers all geared up for the remaining PSL 6 matches

The four players from Lahore, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zaid Alam, arrived in Karachi from Lahore where they left for Abu Dhabi together.