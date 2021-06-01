PSL 6: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to start training tomorrow after isolation ends

Pakistan Super League franchises Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars during a match. Photo: File

Pakistan Super League franchises Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will start their training sessions from Wednesday, June 2, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Per the statement, the seven-day isolation for those who arrived in Abu Dhabi via charter flights from Pakistan will end on Wednesday afternoon.

Once the isolation period ends, the teams will start practising at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After a series of hiccups and several obstacles, the PCB announced on May 27 that it would hold the remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi.

Two chartered flights took off at 5pm on May 27 simultaneously from Lahore and Karachi, carrying 202 passengers, including players, officials, support staff, and other participants of the league.



However, 25 passengers — including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed — had to stay back in hotels as they couldn’t get their visas on time.

PSL to resume from 1st week of June

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to take place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June.

The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.

However, the PCB has recently confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to put up the remainder of PSL 6 in UAE under strict precautionary measures.