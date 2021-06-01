PSL 2021: PCB sets June 7 as tentative date for start of tournament

A logo of the PSL. Photo: File

PCB says UAE's NCEMA will decide tomorrow if it will allow exemptions to the production crew to work in Abu Dhabi from June 5.

Final for PSL 6 will now be held on June 24 instead of June 20.



Late start of tournament forces PCB to tweak its plans for teams departure to England to June 25 instead of June 23.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced June 7 as the tentative start date for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) if Indian broadcasters are allowed to end their isolation period by June 5.

The decision on the start date was taken after the PCB and the franchise owners met virtually to discuss the progress of the remaining PSL matches.

The PCB said that during the meeting the franchises were briefed about the "16 production company crew, who are now isolating in Dubai after being allowed entry in Abu Dhabi last week".



During the meeting, the PCB said that the UAE's National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) will decide on Wednesday (tomorrow) afternoon, if they are willing to grant exemptions to the production crew to work in Abu Dhabi from June 5 so that the tournament can begin by June 7.



However, if permission is denied then the other option to start the tournament will be June 9, a source privy to the matter told Geo News.

Meanwhile, the final of PSL 6 will now be held on June 24 instead of June 20.



The press release said that the PCB will continue to engage with the Abu Dhabi government regarding the tournament.

The late start of the tournament forced the PCB to also tweak its plans for the teams departure to England to June 25 instead of June 23.

The PCB said that the departure date also means that only three double-headers will be played in the UAE if the event starts on June 7.

The press release said that the franchise owners appreciated the PCB for the "efforts" and acknowledged the "hardships faced in the present landscape".



Meanwhile, there will be some cricket for those who arrived via the chartered flight on May 26 as their isolation period will end on Wednesday.



The PCB has confirmed that at the conclusion of the isolation period, the teams from Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will have their first training session under lights at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Abu Dhabi revokes clearance of Indian broadcasters

Earlier today it was reported that the the clearance previously granted to Indian broadcasters was revoked by Abu Dhabi health authorities and they were directed to leave the city.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the broadcasters were in isolation for two days when the health authorities suddenly objected to their clearance.

Officials, privy to the development said that last night, the Indian broadcasters were asked by the Abu Dhabi health authorities to leave the hotel where they were isolating. They added that the broadcasters had reached Abu Dhabi via Ras al Khaimah and have now been sent to Dubai.



The sixth edition of the PSL was scheduled to take place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the first week of June.



The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached in Karachi, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.