PSL 2021: PCB releases final schedule for Abu Dhabi matches

ABU DHABI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday issued the final schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that are scheduled to take place from June 9 till June 24.
"The remaining HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9-24, before the Pakistan men’s side’s departure for Manchester from the UAE capital on June 25," said a statement issued by the PCB.
As per the schedule, the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament will feature six double-headers. Five of those will be played in the preliminary round and the sixth will be on June 21 , when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played.
These matches will start at 17:00 UAE time (1800 PKT time) and 22:00 UAE time (2300 PKT time), respectively, while the single-headers will begin at 2000 UAE time (2100 PKT time).
The tournament will resume on June with fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars taking on third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of PSL 6.
The PCB said that the delayed start of the tournament was not its fault as the "logistical and operational challenges" were beyond the board's control. However, it said the delay will also "allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan’s cricket calendar".
Currently, two teams of the PSL — United and Qalandars — have resumed training, while the other four sides will start training from today.
|Date
|Fixture
|Match time
|June 9
|Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 10
|Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|June 10
|Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
|11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
|June 11
|Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 12
|Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 13
|Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|June 13
|Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
|11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
|June 14
|Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 15
|Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|June 15
|Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
|11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
|June 16
|Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 17
|Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|June 17
|Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
|11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
|June 18
|Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 19
|Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|June 19
|Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
|11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
|June 21
|Qualifier (1 v 2)
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|June 21
|Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
|11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
|June 22
|Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 24
|Final
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan thanked the UAE and Pakistan governments for offering their support and backing the board in completing the tournament.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Karachi Kings
|5
|6
|Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|6
|Islamabad United
|4
|6
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|6
|Multan Sultans
|5
|2
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|2