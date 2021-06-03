PSL 2021: PCB releases final schedule for Abu Dhabi matches

The PCL trophy that the franchises are fighting for. Photo: File

ABU DHABI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday issued the final schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that are scheduled to take place from June 9 till June 24.

"The remaining HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9-24, before the Pakistan men’s side’s departure for Manchester from the UAE capital on June 25," said a statement issued by the PCB.

As per the schedule, the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament will feature six double-headers. Five of those will be played in the preliminary round and the sixth will be on June 21 , when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played.

Read more: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'



These matches will start at 17:00 UAE time (1800 PKT time) and 22:00 UAE time (2300 PKT time), respectively, while the single-headers will begin at 2000 UAE time (2100 PKT time).

A look at the PSL fixture. Details of the matches are also listed below.

The tournament will resume on June with fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars taking on third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of PSL 6.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman confident to outperform in remaining matches

The PCB said that the delayed start of the tournament was not its fault as the "logistical and operational challenges" were beyond the board's control. However, it said the delay will also "allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan’s cricket calendar".

Currently, two teams of the PSL — United and Qalandars — have resumed training, while the other four sides will start training from today.

Date Fixture Match time June 9 Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 10

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 10

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 11

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 12 Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 13

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 13

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 14

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 15

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 15 Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 16

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 17

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 17 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 18

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 19 Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 19 Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 21

Qualifier (1 v 2)

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 21 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 22 Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 24

Final

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan thanked the UAE and Pakistan governments for offering their support and backing the board in completing the tournament.