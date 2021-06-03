PSL 2021: PCB releases final schedule for Abu Dhabi matches

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

The PCL trophy that the franchises are fighting for. Photo: File

ABU DHABI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday issued the final schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that are scheduled to take place from June 9 till June 24.

"The remaining HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9-24, before the Pakistan men’s side’s departure for Manchester from the UAE capital on June 25," said a statement issued by the PCB.

As per the schedule, the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament will feature six double-headers. Five of those will be played in the preliminary round and the sixth will be on June 21 , when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. 

Read more: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'

These matches will start at 17:00 UAE time (1800 PKT time) and 22:00 UAE time (2300 PKT time), respectively, while the single-headers will begin at 2000 UAE time (2100 PKT time).

A look at the PSL fixture. Details of the matches are also listed below.

The tournament will resume on June with fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars taking on third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of PSL 6.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman confident to outperform in remaining matches

The PCB said that the delayed start of the tournament was not its fault as the "logistical and operational challenges" were beyond the board's control. However, it said the delay will also "allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan’s cricket calendar".

Currently, two teams of the PSL — United and Qalandars — have resumed training, while the other four sides will start training from today. 

DateFixtureMatch time
June 9Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 10
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings
6pm PST,  5pm UAE time 
June 10
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 11
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 12Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 13
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
June 13
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 14
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 15
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
June 15Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 16
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 17
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
June 17Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 18
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 19Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings
6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
June 19Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 21
Qualifier (1 v 2)
6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
June 21Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 22Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 24
Final
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan thanked the UAE and Pakistan governments for offering their support and backing the board in completing the tournament. 

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

