PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators fixtures for Abu Dhabi leg of tournament

Thursday Jun 03, 2021
The Quetta Gladiators will resume their Pakistan Super League campaign on June 11 against Islamabad United.
The gladiators are currently last on the points table with only one win in the five matches they played in the Karachi leg of the tournament.
Interestingly, the last match that was played before the PSL was delayed when Quetta defeated Multan Sultans by 22 runs.
Read more: Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'
Earlier today, the PSL schedule was released after fans were eagerly anticipating the return of the league. It should be recalled that the tournament was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.
These matches were initially planned to be played from June 1 in Karachi but a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country last month forced the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to deny the PCB permission to hold these matches.
The PCB then planned to move the matches to the UAE, and for the matches to be played on the same dates. However, that didn't come to fruition as according to the initial plan, the remainder of the tournament was supposed to be kicked off from June 5 and then June 7 was the date decided by the board.
Read more: Quetta Gladiators to miss out on Ben Cutting in remaining matches
After a lot of suspense and delay, June 9 was confirmed as the final date.
Issues like visa delays, permission to land for chartered flights and quarantine protocols were the major obstacles faced by the cricket board.
However, now the PSL is good to go and here's the schedule for Quetta Gladiators. If you're rooting for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team then save the follow dates:
|Date
|Against
|Time
|June 11
|Islamabad United
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 12
|Peshawar Zalmi
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 15
|Lahore Qalandars
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|June 16
|Multan Sultans
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 19
|Karachi Kings
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|Jun 21
|Qualifier (1 v 2)
|6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
|Jun 21
|Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
|11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
|June 22
|Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
|June 24
|Final
|9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Karachi Kings
|5
|6
|Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|6
|Islamabad United
|4
|6
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|6
|Multan Sultans
|5
|2
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|2