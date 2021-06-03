PSL 2021: Multan Sultans schedule for Abu Dhabi matches

Multan Sultans players celebrate after taking a wicket. Photo: File

The youngest franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Multan Sultans will resume the hunt for their maiden title against current champions Karachi Kings on June 10.

The Sultans are currently placed at number five in the table with one win in five matches. Their solitary win had come against the Lahore Qalandars.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will be hoping to turn their fortunes and reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

The PSL schedule was announced earlier today and the announcement came as a relief for all stakeholders, including fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the return of the league after it was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

These matches were initially planned to be played from June 1 in Karachi but a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country last month forced the NCOC to deny the PCB permission to hold these matches.

The PCB then planned to move the matches to the UAE, and for the matches to be played on the same dates. However, that didn't come to fruition as according to the initial plan, the remainder of the tournament was supposed to be kicked off from June 5 and then June 7 was the date decided by the board.

After a lot of suspense and delay, June 9 was confirmed as the final date.

Issues like visa delays, permission to land for chartered flights, and quarantine protocols were the major obstacles faced by the cricket board.

If you're a Multan Sultans fan then we advise you to mark these dates on your calendars: