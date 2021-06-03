PSL 2021: Here's the schedule of Karachi's Kings' remaining matches

Karachi Kings team celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: File

Defending champions Karachi Kings will resume their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign against the Multan Sultans on June 12 in Abu Dhabi.

The Kings are currently placed on top of the league table due to the high run rate. The Imad Wasim-led side has played five matches, out of which it has won three and lost two.

The Karachi team currently has six points to its name.

Earlier today, the PSL schedule was released after fans were eagerly anticipating the return of the league. It should be recalled that the tournament was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

These matches were initially planned to be played from June 1 in Karachi but a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country last month forced the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to deny the PCB permission to hold these matches.

The PCB then planned to move the matches to the UAE, and for the matches to be played on the same dates. However, that didn't come to fruition as according to the initial plan, the remainder of the tournament was supposed to be kicked off from June 5 and then June 7 was the date decided by the board.

After a lot of suspense and delay, June 9 was confirmed as the final date.



Issues like visa delays, permission to land for chartered flights and quarantine protocols were the major obstacles faced by the cricket board.

However, now the PSL is good to go and here's the schedule for the Karachi Kings: