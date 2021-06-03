PSL 2021: Here's the schedule of Lahore Qalandars' Abu Dhabi matches

Last year's runners up Lahore Qalanders will play the opening game against Islamabad United on June 9 with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) return.

The Lahore Qalandars are searching for their maiden title of the PSL. Last year, the team had reached the final but lost to Karachi Kings.

Currently, the team is placed fourth in the table with six points in four matches.

Earlier today, the PSL schedule was released after fans were eagerly anticipating the return of the league. It should be recalled that the tournament was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

These matches were initially planned to be played from June 1 in Karachi but a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country last month forced the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to deny the PCB permission to hold these matches.

The PCB then planned to move the matches to the UAE, and for the matches to be played on the same dates. However, that didn't come to fruition as according to the initial plan, the remainder of the tournament was supposed to be kicked off from June 5 and then June 7 was the date decided by the board.

After a lot of suspense and delay, June 9 was confirmed as the final date.



Issues like visa delays, permission to land for chartered flights and quarantine protocols were the major obstacles faced by the cricket board.

If you're rooting for Lahore to win their first title then save the following dates: