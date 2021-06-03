PSL 2021: All the matches that Peshawar Zalmi will play in Abu Dhabi

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz gets ready to bowl. Photo: File

Second-placed Peshawar Zalmi will resume their Pakistan Super League campaign on June 10 when they take on last year's runners up Lahore Qalandars.

Zalmi are currently number 2 on the point table with 6 points in 5 matches. They had won three and lost two when the tournament was being played in Karachi.

The Wahab Riaz-led team are second-placed on the basis of the net run rate as they share the same number of points as table toppers Karachi Kings.

Earlier today, the PSL schedule was released after fans were eagerly anticipating the return of the league. It should be recalled that the tournament was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

These matches were initially planned to be played from June 1 in Karachi but a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country last month forced the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to deny the PCB permission to hold these matches.

The PCB then planned to move the matches to the UAE, and for the matches to be played on the same dates. However, that didn't come to fruition as according to the initial plan, the remainder of the tournament was supposed to be kicked off from June 5 and then June 7 was the date decided by the board.

After a lot of suspense and delay, June 9 was confirmed as the final date.



Issues like visa delays, permission to land for chartered flights and quarantine protocols were the major obstacles faced by the cricket board.

If you're a Peshawar Zalmi fan then these are the dates that you should be glued to your screens: