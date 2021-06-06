PSL 2021: 'Eager' Sarfaraz wants Quetta Gladiators to give their best in remaining matches

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: 'Eager' Sarfaraz wants Quetta Gladiators to give their best in remaining matches

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed speaks to Geo.tv during an interview via video link, on June 5, 2021. — Photo by author

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed eager to get back on the field.
  • Quarantine takes a toll on you, he says.
  • Aspires to score big and help his team win.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said Saturday he was "eager" to step out of his mandatory quarantine and be back on the cricketing field.

In an exclusive interview to Geo.tv, the captain of Quetta Gladiators said he wants his side to now take the PSL as a single league tournament and attempt to win every match in remainders.

The former Pakistan captain also spoke about his life in quarantine and how it has affected the performance of players, especially his team.

“It is not easy to spend time in a bubble. The Pakistan team has continuously been in bubble after bubble for more than a year now and it is difficult," the skipper said.

Sarfaraz said a person is limited to the hotel and ground and has no activities to do — and the maximum a person can do is mingle with their teammates.

"This can take a toll on you."

“Personally, I miss my family when I am travelling. We are unable to bring them along due to strict protocols,” he added.

Sarfaraz said mandatory quarantine after arrival in any country deprives a player of precious time before action in any tournament.

“When a player arrives in any country, he has to undergo 7, 8, or 9 days in quarantine, and then once he gets over it, he’s directly sent into the field to play. So this affects your performance," he said.

Sarfaraz is currently in Abu Dhabi for the remainders of the sixth edition of PSL. While most of his teammates have completed the mandatory quarantine, the wicket-keeper batsman is waiting for his quarantine to end as he had missed the chartered flight — that brought most of the participants to Abu Dhabi — due to visa issues.

“I am not counting the days, I am counting the hours,” said the former captain of the national side, who will complete his quarantine on June 7.

“I am eager to be back on the field, prepare well before the action and give my best to my team,” he said.

Talking about his side’s position on the table, Sarfaraz said he wants the Gladiators to forget about the current position and look ahead.

“I want them to play each game as a knockout game. I am taking this as a single league tournament now. We will try to win all remaining five games and be in the play-offs, if not five, then at least four of them,” he said.

The captain added that in the tournament's Karachi leg, his side had to pay the price due to poor fielding and they’ll have to overcome this problem.

Replying to a question, Sarfaraz said the delay in the tournament has deprived teams of some important players. “We are missing some of our regular players and the same is the problem with other teams. Nevertheless, we’ll try to form the best playing XI and do well."

“My personal goal here would be to continue my batting form, score big runs and make my team win every match from now,” the Gladiators captain said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

