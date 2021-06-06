PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to become leading wicket-taker once again

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi speaking to Geo News via video link. Photo: Faizan Lakhani.

KARACHI: Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has set his eyes on becoming the leading wicket-taker of the Pakistan Super League once again.

The 21-year old fast bowler from Lahore Qalandars finished the previous PSL edition as the leading-wicket-taker with 17 wickets to his credit. This year, he has taken 9 wickets from 4 matches, three less than Saqib Mehmood. However, Saqib is now not available to his franchise Peshawar Zalmi for the remainders of PSL due to his commitment to the English season.

Afridi told Geo.tv that he is aiming to give his best to his side Lahore Qalandars.



“My aim is to give my best and do well for my franchise. The team also have expectation from me and wants me to do well. I will try to finish this season as the top wicket-taker as well,” Shaheen said.

“My goal is to give my 100% whenever the captain asks me to bowl. How many wickets I take, that’s not in my hands but how much effort I put in is certainly in my hands and I will try to be best."

He insisted that Lahore Qalandars has the right combination and the team is ready for the remaining matches.

But the young pacer added that the first two matches of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the tournament will be important for the side.

“We have a good side. The return of Rashid Khan has strengthened our bowling attack. Tim is a good batsman and he would surely bring value to our side,” he said.

“We are playing Islamabad United in the first match and then the next day we will be playing against Peshawar Zalmi, these two matches are important for us, we need a flying start to get the momentum and first two games will be important. We are in the top four right now and the first target is to be among the top two sides on the points table,” he said.

Shaheen praised his teammate Haris Rauf, saying that the fast bowler from the players' development programme (PDP) has improved a lot and he enjoys bowling alongside him.

He also spoke highly of Lahore Qalandars' PDP, adding that the team is now receiving fruits of what it invested in the programme.

“Lahore Qalandars remained focused on the process to find and develop new talent for the country despite not too good results in the tournament. They prepared the players and now they’ve developed into performers for the side,” he said.

Shaheen Afridi said that Qalandars will try to produce better results than the previous edition by winning the trophy.

“We will not let down our fans,” he assured.