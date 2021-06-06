PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to become leading wicket-taker once again

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to become leading wicket-taker once again

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi speaking to Geo News via video link. Photo: Faizan Lakhani.
  • Shaheen has set his eyes on becoming the leading wicket-taker of the Pakistan Super League once again.
  • The fast bowler from Lahore Qalandars finished the previous PSL edition as the leading-wicket-taker with 17 wickets.
  • This year, he has taken 9 wickets from 4 matches.

KARACHI: Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has set his eyes on becoming the leading wicket-taker of the Pakistan Super League once again.

The 21-year old fast bowler from Lahore Qalandars finished the previous PSL edition as the leading-wicket-taker with 17 wickets to his credit. This year, he has taken 9 wickets from 4 matches, three less than Saqib Mehmood. However, Saqib is now not available to his franchise Peshawar Zalmi for the remainders of PSL due to his commitment to the English season.

Afridi told Geo.tv that he is aiming to give his best to his side Lahore Qalandars.

“My aim is to give my best and do well for my franchise. The team also have expectation from me and wants me to do well. I will try to finish this season as the top wicket-taker as well,” Shaheen said.

“My goal is to give my 100% whenever the captain asks me to bowl. How many wickets I take, that’s not in my hands but how much effort I put in is certainly in my hands and I will try to be best."

He insisted that Lahore Qalandars has the right combination and the team is ready for the remaining matches.

But the young pacer added that the first two matches of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the tournament will be important for the side.

“We have a good side. The return of Rashid Khan has strengthened our bowling attack. Tim is a good batsman and he would surely bring value to our side,” he said.

“We are playing Islamabad United in the first match and then the next day we will be playing against Peshawar Zalmi, these two matches are important for us, we need a flying start to get the momentum and first two games will be important. We are in the top four right now and the first target is to be among the top two sides on the points table,” he said.

Shaheen praised his teammate Haris Rauf, saying that the fast bowler from the players' development programme (PDP) has improved a lot and he enjoys bowling alongside him.

He also spoke highly of Lahore Qalandars' PDP, adding that the team is now receiving fruits of what it invested in the programme.

“Lahore Qalandars remained focused on the process to find and develop new talent for the country despite not too good results in the tournament. They prepared the players and now they’ve developed into performers for the side,” he said.

Shaheen Afridi said that Qalandars will try to produce better results than the previous edition by winning the trophy.

“We will not let down our fans,” he assured.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

