PSL 2021: Four more players issued UAE visa

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

PSL 2021: Four more players issued UAE visa

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Jun 07, 2021

File photo

  • Umar Amin, Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam and Khalid Usman have been issued UAE visas.
  • Imran Randhava still waiting for his visa approval.
  • Under the COVID-19 protocols, the players will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving in Abu Dhabi.

LAHORE: Four of the five players waiting for their visas have been green-lighted by the UAE authorities, with preparations underway for their travelling, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Monday.

Cricketers Umar Amin, Imran Randhawa, Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam and Khalid Usman were among those waiting for their visas.

According to the PCB, the UAE has not issued visa for Imran Randhawa, who is quarantining in Lahore and will depart for Abu Dhabi as soon as his application is processed.

Sources say Hammad and Khalid had terminated their club contracts in England to play for the sixth edition of the PSL.

It must be noted that a player has to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving in Abu Dhabi, as per the regulations in place.

After a long wait, the PSL will start from June 9 at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come under severe criticism over the delay in the start of the tournament, which was earlier scheduled to kick off on June 1.

The remaining matches of the postponed tournament briefly faced some obstacles before the final schedule was announced. The hiccups were caused due to logistic issues, mainly because of the Indian and South African production team members.

The sixth edition was suspended in March after a coronavirus outbreak in the bio-secure bubble set up in Karachi.

‘PCB does not deserve bashing over delay’

Meanwhile, in an interview with Geo News, PCB CEO Wasim Khan had said that the obstacles that caused delays in PSL remainders were beyond their control and the board did not deserve any bashing over a late start to the tournament.

"It would’ve been PCB’s mismanagement only if things were in PCB’s control," he had said.

“It was not in our hands. I’ve explained it to people that visas or aviation matters aren’t in our control, we did all what we could. We had prepared five different schedules and once we got everything sorted, we got it signed by franchises and announced the schedule,” the PCB official had told the TV channel.

“If PCB wasn’t doing things right, the PSL wouldn’t have been taking place,” he added.

Wasim emphasised that it was important for the brand to see the tournament completed. He confirmed that all the additional cost of staging matches in Abu Dhabi will be borne by the PCB.

“We will have to see the accounts later. It may not be some big loss but surely the revenue of PCB will be minimised due to additional expenses,” he said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

