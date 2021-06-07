PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Faizan Lakhani

PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani

Time Monday Jun 07, 2021

Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani. — File photo

KARACHI: One doesn’t see too many Zimbabwean cricketers in T20 leagues around the world. There are hardly a few who’ve featured in these tournaments around the world — including Brendan Taylor, Tatenda Taibu, Solomon Mire, and Sikander Raza.

And, it is not surprising.

The country has hardly produced superstars or sought-after cricketers in the last few years.

But, there’s a name that emerged in the international arena in late 2017 and now is being considered as one of the finest fast bowling produced by the country.

He is Blessing Muzarabani.

The 24-year old bowler was drafted by Multan Sultans for remainders of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)6 after West Indian cricketer Obed McCoy pulled out due to a back injury.

The right-arm fast bowler, who is now regarded as a role model in Zimbabwe cricket, feels that his appearance in PSL means a lot, not only to him but also to other aspiring cricketers in his homeland, Zimbabwe.

“I'm really happy to be here. It's a big opportunity for me. Because right now, I feel like I'm a role model to a lot of young guys coming up in Zimbabwe," the fast bowler told Geo.tv in an exclusive interview from Abu Dhabi where he was completing his mandatory quarantine before PSL action.

Pakistan has quality bowlers and cricket, the pacer said, adding he's really looking forward to this learning curve and hoped he could learn a lot from the senior guys.

The young fast bowler added that his stint in PSL will also encourage other youngsters to work hard to achieve their goals.

“I know that a lot of guys are looking up to me and they know PSL is one of the big leagues in the world. There are some who don't really believe like they can work hard and they can achieve those goals. So, me performing at the highest stage is just telling them that if you work hard, it's possible,” he highlighted.

“So, I'm really trying to just put believe in their minds, telling them that it is possible, you can achieve what you can achieve, you just have to work hard for it,” Muzarabani highlighted.

The Zimbabwean cricketer said he is thankful to Multan Sultans for binging him to PSL as it's a big opportunity for him and for his country.

“I'm really grateful for the opportunity. I'm going to try and then do my best as I always do. And hopefully, win games for the team and entertain the fans and bring good cricket,” he said.

The fast bowler, in recent encounters, got wickets of Pakistani captain Babar Azam on multiple occasions and he is looking for more opportunities to bowl against him.

“He is a really good player. So, if you bowl to him, you definitely learn a lot of things. So, I want to play that I want to play against the best because you learn a lot. I'm really excited to get the opportunity to play against him,” the right-handed bowler said.

Replying to a question, Blessing Muzarabani said as a just young guy he always wanted to be the best and never liked to be outraged.

“So, every time I work, I just want to be one of the best in whatever I do, I just want to put everything there. So, when I bowl, I just want to put my best,” he said when asked about his learning days.

The Zimbabwean cricketer hailed ICC’s decision to increase the number of teams in World Cups but insisted that Zimbabwe needs more opportunity to play cricket in an attempt to improve and to learn the art of winning.

“It's going be good for a lot of teams. But, we just want to be better, and every game just keeps improving. We're really excited for the opportunities, but also, we have a lot of cricket coming up,” he said.

“We are looking forward to improving and become a better team and in every game, not just one game, we really try to improve and get better. And, hopefully, we can, we'll learn how to win games there,” he concluded.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

