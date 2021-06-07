'Wahab Riaz one of the fastest bowlers I've ever played': David Miller

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

'Wahab Riaz one of the fastest bowlers I've ever played': David Miller

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Jun 07, 2021

South Africa’s middle-order batsman David Miller Talking to a group of Pakistani journalists from Abu Dhabi in an online media conference. Screengrab/ Faizan Lakhani.

  • Miller says it's nice to be back for PSL, adding he's looking forward to some action-packed matches.
  • Says spinners will have a greater role during the remainders of the Pakistan Super League.
  • Says Pakistan has produced some really good bowlers, specifically fast bowlers.

KARACHI: South Africa’s middle-order batsman David Miller has termed Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz as one of the fastest bowlers he has ever played.

Talking to a group of Pakistani journalists from Abu Dhabi in an online media conference, Miller said that he aims to make an impact for his team during his short stint with Peshawar Zalmi in the remainders of PSL6.

“I've had that question about who's the fastest bowler I've ever faced, and Wahab Riaz is definitely one. I've played against him a lot of times in my career. And he's always a competitor and I'm looking forward to playing under him this next couple of games,” the South African cricketer said.

“He wants to win. And yeah, he demands guys to be up for the challenge and putting in the hard work at training. So, I'm looking forward to being a part of it. I think he's got a lot of good things, a lot of good qualities as a leader,” the 31-year-old cricketer said about the Peshawar Zalmi captain and Pakistani fast-bowler, Wahab Riaz.

The veteran of 134 ODIs and 81 T201 said that it is nice to be back for Pakistan Super League and he’s looking forward to some action-packed matches before he flies back to South Africa for a domestic tournament.

“I'm not here for too long, just for a couple of games and just trying to make a big impact towards the team in whatever space I can for the short amount of time. I always wanted to play in this competition,” he said.

He further said that spinners will have a greater role during the remainders of the Pakistan Super League matches in the United Arab Emirates.

“Spinners have been hugely valuable by picking up wickets. They go for a lot of runs but they were picking up wickets,” he said.

Replying to a question, the South African batsman said that Pakistan has produced some really good bowlers, specifically fast bowlers.

“The experiences that I've had with the Pakistan bowlers so far is that there's this huge depth, they're always producing bowlers, world-class bowlers, so it definitely does rank up. This is one of the best countries with a bowling repertoire. And, the choices are endless, it's really healthy cricket environment at the moment,” Miller said about Pakistani bowling talent.

David Miller agreed with his Protease colleague Faf du Plessis that the leagues have taken over but termed it good for competition and competitiveness.

“I think as a couple of the leagues have struggled to find the fixtures and venues because of International circuit as well. I think it would be healthy over the next couple of years to try and work out. If we can find a middle ground between the two,” he said.

“To be honest with you. I love traveling, I love meeting different people and playing different teams and that's the joys of playing professional cricket when you get to meet all the guys in the different leagues, or the different cultures, these kind of things you get to experience,” he said about playing in various leagues.



PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

