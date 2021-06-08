PSL 2021: Haris Rauf eyes becoming the 'best bowler' of tournament

Lahore Qalandars' fast-bowler Haris Rauf seen during net practices in Abu Dhabi ahead of PSL 2021. Photo: File.

Haris Rauf determined to give his best to the tournament.

Says it is important for his team to get the early momentum and for that the match against Islamabad United is very important.

Says the heat in Abu Dhabi may be an issue but professionals can’t complain about the condition.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf has set his eyes on becoming the best bowler in PSL6 as sides are ready to restart the tournament in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News ahead of his side’s match against Islamabad United, the fierce fast bowler said that he’s looking forward to giving his best to the tournament.

“It is good that PSL is finally restarting and I hope that the passion and following will be the same as it was when the tournament was stopped in March,” he said.

He said that it is important for his team to get the early momentum and for that the match against Islamabad United is very important.

"We want to take off with a victorious start and carry on the form. We have some new players in our squad but have managed to gel well with them. We want to win the game against Islamabad, it won’t only give us a victorious start but will also put us on the top of the points table,” he said.

Haris said that his goal is to give the best to his side and try to win all the remaining matches. The fast bowler said that he wants to bowl as quick as possible and "control the batsmen’s mind."

“I want to be bowling intelligently by reading the mind of the batsman I am bowling against. I don’t have any batsmen singled out as my possible target, so whoever is there will face the same passion from me."

"I want to give my best to my team and win matches for Qalandars,” said the 27-year-old cricketer who emerged from the franchise’s player development programme (PDP).

The fast bowler said that the Qalandars’ have the strongest bowling side which is very important for any team in T20 Cricket.

“In the shortest format of the game, you win matches if you’ve good bowling and we have a strong bowling unit. Rashid Khan’s availability for these matches is a booster for us,” he said.

He went on to say that Lahore played very good cricket last season as well but fell short of the trophy.

"This time, we’ll play better than before and try to lift the trophy. My personal goal is like that of any other bowler — to be the best bowler of the tournament,” he said.

Replying to a question, the young pacer said that the heat in Abu Dhabi may be an issue but professionals can’t complain about the condition.

“We have almost acclimatised here,” he said.

“Bubble life is also difficult but there’s no choice. I am thankful that we are, at least, getting the opportunity to play the sport that we love. It would’ve been far more difficult for all of us if there was no cricket. So, we have to endure something to get something,” the fast bowler concluded.