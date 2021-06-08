PSL 2021: Haris Rauf eyes becoming the 'best bowler' of tournament

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Haris Rauf eyes becoming the 'best bowler' of tournament

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Lahore Qalandars' fast-bowler Haris Rauf seen during net practices in Abu Dhabi ahead of PSL 2021. Photo: File.

  • Haris Rauf determined to give his best to the tournament.
  • Says it is important for his team to get the early momentum and for that the match against Islamabad United is very important.
  • Says the heat in Abu Dhabi may be an issue but professionals can’t complain about the condition.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf has set his eyes on becoming the best bowler in PSL6 as sides are ready to restart the tournament in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News ahead of his side’s match against Islamabad United, the fierce fast bowler said that he’s looking forward to giving his best to the tournament.

“It is good that PSL is finally restarting and I hope that the passion and following will be the same as it was when the tournament was stopped in March,” he said.

He said that it is important for his team to get the early momentum and for that the match against Islamabad United is very important. 

"We want to take off with a victorious start and carry on the form. We have some new players in our squad but have managed to gel well with them. We want to win the game against Islamabad, it won’t only give us a victorious start but will also put us on the top of the points table,” he said.

Haris said that his goal is to give the best to his side and try to win all the remaining matches. The fast bowler said that he wants to bowl as quick as possible and "control the batsmen’s mind."

“I want to be bowling intelligently by reading the mind of the batsman I am bowling against. I don’t have any batsmen singled out as my possible target, so whoever is there will face the same passion from me."

"I want to give my best to my team and win matches for Qalandars,” said the 27-year-old cricketer who emerged from the franchise’s player development programme (PDP).

The fast bowler said that the Qalandars’ have the strongest bowling side which is very important for any team in T20 Cricket.

“In the shortest format of the game, you win matches if you’ve good bowling and we have a strong bowling unit. Rashid Khan’s availability for these matches is a booster for us,” he said.

He went on to say that Lahore played very good cricket last season as well but fell short of the trophy.

"This time, we’ll play better than before and try to lift the trophy. My personal goal is like that of any other bowler — to be the best bowler of the tournament,” he said.

Replying to a question, the young pacer said that the heat in Abu Dhabi may be an issue but professionals can’t complain about the condition.

“We have almost acclimatised here,” he said.

“Bubble life is also difficult but there’s no choice. I am thankful that we are, at least, getting the opportunity to play the sport that we love. It would’ve been far more difficult for all of us if there was no cricket. So, we have to endure something to get something,” the fast bowler concluded.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20